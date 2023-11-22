A Ballyclare-born film and television producer, who produced Ridley Scott’s latest release, Napoleon, will take part in a special question and answer session in Belfast this evening (Wednesday).

The epic, detailing the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine, was released in the United Kingdom today (November 22).

Producer Mark Huffam CBE, who has worked on movies including Mamma Mia!, Johnny English and Killing Bono, as well as Game of Thrones, will be at the Strand Arts Centre in east Belfast tonight as part of a special preview screening of Napoleon.

Film producer Mark Huffam CBE. (Pic: Presseye).

A spokesperson for the historic Holywood Road venue stated: “Film critic Brian Henry Martin will lead a conversation with the film’s Ballyclare-born producer, providing the audience with exclusive, inside knowledge into the creation of the film, which stars Oscar winning actor, Joaquin Phoenix.

"The premiere will include the display of Joaquin's full costume which you can see up close and personal.

"This special event is one of several fundraisers we are hosting before we close our doors in February 2024 to undergo a transformational £6.5 million redevelopment project. The proceeds from the Napoleon question and answer session will contribute to the remaining 10 per cent of funds that are still to be raised through the support of public funding, special screenings and corporate sponsorships.

“The Napoleon preview screening and question and answer session is priced at £15 per person and will commence at 7.30pm.”