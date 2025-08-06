A Larne-based coffee brand that started life as a lockdown passion project has received a top business accolade.

Hampton Roast Coffee, founded by Rhyan McCoy, has been awarded Business All-Star Accreditation and officially named Online Retailer of the Year 2025 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF).

The national honour recognises excellence in e-commerce, customer trust, and quality of product, marking a major milestone for the rapidly-growing Northern Irish business.

Hampton Roast Coffee had its beginnings in 2020, with Rhyan roasting beans in a popcorn machine at home.

Rhyan McCoy of Hampton Roast Coffee pictured after being honoured with Business All-Star Accreditation and the title of Online Retailer of the Year 2025 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation. Photo: Rhyan McCoy

In January 2021, the business launched officially, driven by a mission to offer ethically sourced, single-origin coffee roasted in small batches and delivered direct to customers across Ireland and the UK.

Today, beans are roasted to order and packaged using compostable or reusable materials, with the company having built a loyal customer base through its flavour-focused approach and eco-conscious ethos.

“This accolade reflects more than just great coffee - it stands for sustainable practices, ethical sourcing, and doing business the right way,” Rhyan said.

"From those early days roasting in my Larne kitchen to now being celebrated as an All‑Ireland Business All‑Star, it’s a testament to local support, community belief, and a passion for quality. I’m proud to represent Larne, support small farmers, and be part of a purpose-driven business journey.”

Announcing the accreditation, Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair of the AIBF Adjudication Board, said: “Rhyan has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, quality and integrity in growing Hampton Roast Coffee from a personal passion into an award-winning brand. This accreditation acknowledges his leadership, the business’s strong customer focus, and its standout performance in the online retail space.”

Kapil Khanna, Managing Director of the AIBF, praised Hampton Roast Coffee as representing the very best of independent Irish retail - grounded in purpose, built on trust, and fuelled by entrepreneurial grit: “Rhyan’s story is one of creativity and resilience, and we’re proud to welcome him into the All-Star community.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

