The Housing Executive has confirmed the last remaining tenant of Latharna House in Larne has been rehoused.

The housing body says the high rise building is now unoccupied and there are no plans for any new residents. It has also been confirmed that demolition is to begin later this year.

Latharna House is the last of three blocks in Riverdale in the town. Gardenmore House and Shane House have been demolished already,

The issue was highlighted recently by Coast Road DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke who commented: “I welcome this news: while it is important to have a supply of affordable housing, high rise blocks were never a sympathetic addition to a small seaside town.”

Latharna House

Frank O’Connor, the Housing Executive’s regional manager (North Region), told a meeting of Mid and East Antrim councillors in October demolition of Latharna House will be procured once a new home has been found for the last remaining resident. He also said a health and safety survey will be carried out on site for asbestos.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive said: “Latharna House’s last tenant has now been rehoused. We have secured the building in preparation for the start of demolition work later this year.”

It is understood the Housing Executive has been approached by housing associations about building elderly accommodation on the Latharna House site.

Meanwhile, 24 one-bedroom apartments are earmarked for the site of the former Gardenmore House flats at Riverdale. The project will see the development of a new five-storey apartment building, containing 24 category one apartments, which are for people over 55 years of age, three of which will be wheelchair accessible.

