A two-month delay in the opening of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s new crematorium last year resulted in lost revenue of £0.5m, councillors have been told.

Commenting on a budget report for the quarter, January 2024 until March, at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Tuesday, May 7, an officer said as a result, the local authority has lost just under half of a projected income of £1.1m.

Councillors heard the financial loss was attributed to the “late” opening in June of the newly-built £5m crematorium at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, rather than in April as anticipated. It is understood the delay occurred as a result of supply chain issues.

However, the officer said the new facility is “starting to build capacity and demand” with 100 cremations taking place per month at a cost of £475 for residents and £950 for non-residents. There is no charge for any child of 17 years and under.

A report to the committee said overall, for the quarter, the parks and leisure and sustainability budgets are in “an adverse position” of almost £2.7m.

Councillors were told this has also resulted from overspend on repairs and maintenance costs at the borough’s leisure centres, parks, grounds and maintenance and fleet costs. In addition, the officer reported income from burials had been “over-estimated”.

A delay in the roll-out of triple stack bins in Antrim was among other factors blamed for a drop in projected income as well as “higher than expected” annual inflationary increases on waste contracts, repairs and maintenance costs at the borough’s recycling centres and removal of funding by DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) for an animal welfare service.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth commented: “I am a bit concerned about being £2.6m over budget. The crematorium is based on £1.1m coming in but it is not coming in.”

In response to a query by Airport Alliance Councillor Andrew McAuley, he was told some contracts such as groundwork for paths have been “impacted by huge inflationary increases”.