An extensive £10 million redevelopment project for Rushmere shopping destination have reached a major milestone with the unveiling of a new-look transport hub and east mall entrance.

New paving, outdoor lighting and an enhanced road infrastructure have all been undertaken at the Craigavon site to improve the transport hub’s customer experience, while the east mall entrance has been significantly revamped to create two new retail units.

Sandwich outlet Subway opened last week, occupying one of the newly-designed units at the east mall entrance, and enhances the scheme’s food and beverage offering.

The new addition follows the arrival of book retailer Waterstones in October, and homeware and lifestyle giant, Miniso, on December 1.

The new-look Rushmere Transport Hub in Craigavon. Picture: released by Rushmere

The redevelopment plan, which commenced in spring, has attracted several new tenants to Rushmere, creating more than 40 full-time and part-time roles, adding to the existing 1,200 jobs at the scheme.

Complementing its growing selection of major retailers, the redevelopment will also see the scheme create dedicated spaces for small businesses and local suppliers to showcase their products in an inclusive retail environment. The first of these spaces will be occupied by Portadown-based florist, Flowers by Sarah. Speciality coffee brand, Fika, has also opened its first coffee kiosk on Rushmere’s mall.

Over the next 12 months, Rushmere’s internal appearance will be completely reimagined to enhance the experience for visitors. Large scale renovations will include upgraded floor finishes, new ceilings and lighting, and a spacious new main entrance.

Work has also been completed to improve Rushmere’s accessibility with a major refurbishment of its toilets and baby changing facilities.

Pictured are Scot Heyes, Adam Heyes and Tristan Scott Heyes, who are the co-franchisees, at the opening of the brand-new Subway® store in Rushmere Shopping Centre. Rushmere is the 92nd Subway® store to open in Northern Ireland in the 25 years since the first store opened in 1998. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere, said: “This announcement demonstrates our long-term commitment to strengthening Rushmere’s offering to ensure we provide our regional catchment with an outstanding shopping experience for years to come.

"We recognise that the retail landscape has evolved, and the everyday consumer is seeking out destinations that offer a great choice of major retailers, local suppliers, and on-site activity all under one roof.

"Through this investment, we are confident Rushmere can deliver on all fronts, and since completing several enhancements at the scheme this year, we have already recorded a significant uplift in visitor footfall,” he added.

"2024 is going to be a monumental year for Rushmere, and we are looking forward to sharing exciting developments and milestones along the way.”