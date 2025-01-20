Les Reid: Ballyclare school pays tribute to 'man of diverse talents and passions'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr Reid taught at the Rashee Road school for a quarter of a century, leaving his post in 2005.
Leading tributes, a spokesperson for the south Antrim school said on January 17: “It is with sadness that we share the passing of Mr Les Reid, a cherished member of Ballyclare High School from 1980 to 2005.
“A member of the English department, Les pioneered the Media Studies A Level, a first for Northern Ireland grammar schools, and led debating societies that achieved inter-school success. A man of diverse talents and passions, Les also led the Jazz and Blues Club Band, nurturing the musical abilities of many pupils.
“All at Ballyclare High extend their deepest sympathies to his family at this time.”
Past pupils and colleagues have paid tribute following news of Mr Reid’s passing.
Posting on Facebook, Gillian McDade-Hastings stated: “So sorry to read this sad news. Mr Reid was a great media studies teacher, and he was so supportive and championed all our work. Thanks to Mr Reid, I've been working in journalism/media for 27 years.”
Phil Moreland explained: “I played the drums in the Jazz Band with Mr Reid. He was an absolute gent. My condolences to the family.”
Matthew Moreland added: “He was an absolute gentleman. RIP Mr Reid.”
Commenting on social media, Jonathan Birkmyre said: “I am sorry to hear this news. He never taught me, but was a gentleman.”