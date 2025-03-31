Let your light shine – A Festival of Talents at Kilronaghan Parish Church in Tobermore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special community project celebrating the talents of the local community through the medium of handcrafted items, memorabilia, music and singing will take place in Kilcronaghan Parish Church, Tobermore, from April 10-13.

The Festival of Talents is free to attend and is the result of hard work from church members and organisations, the local Primary School, as well as other individuals in the Mid Ulster area. It will celebrate the different gifts of people in Kilcronaghan Church and the local community.

The event will begin with an opening service led by Tobermore Primary School, on April 10 at 11am and everyone is welcome to attend. It will then run throughout the weekend, both during the day and the evenings, with the event coming to a close with a special service on Sunday, April 13 at 6.30pm with Bishop Andrew Forster.

Morning coffee and afternoon tea will be available in the parish hall for visitors to enjoy on Friday and Saturday.

Organiser, Hilary Richardson, said she was very grateful to Oonagh McCullough for lending two of the cloaks which were on display in St. Colm’s Cathedral, Londonderry last year - The Mountains of Mourne Cloak and Joseph’s Coat of many Colours. Lace making demonstrations on the Friday and Saturday will give people the opportunity to try a new skill.

Each of us has been given different gifts to use and serve one another and the aim of this event is to celebrate the gifts of people in our church and local community. In addition to the visual display of handcrafted items some of which were made by our local nursery school and Sunday School children, The Festival of Talents will also involve poetry recitals in the church from the GFS and Sunday School. Meanwhile, other members of the community will play the organ and other musical instruments at various times throughout the days of the exhibition. The church is pleased to welcome Fiddler Adam on Saturday lunch time.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to have a look round all the stalls with items for sale in the hall.

These will include candles, paintings, pottery, craft items, jams, wooden items, cross stitch and woven items.

Kilcronaghan Parish Church lies at the foothill of the Sperrins in the village of Tobermore. It is situated at the top of the village at the fork of the Draperstown and Wood Roads. The church takes its name from St Cronaghan, who is said to have baptised Saint Columba, and it replaces an older church dating from the 6th century situated in the town land of Mormeal.

The Festival of Talents runs from April 10-13 at the following times: Thursday, April 10 from 11am-1pm; Friday, April 11 from 11am to-7pm; Saturday, April 12 from 11am-5.30 pm; Sunday, April 13 from 2.30 to 5.30pm with a closing service at 6.30pm.

Please note that booking is essential for group catering. Contact Jennifer Evans for catering enquiries by email [email protected] Alternatively, email Hilary Richardson at [email protected] or text 07791545190.