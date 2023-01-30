Rugby clubs from across east Antrim and Newtownabbey are set to receive a financial boost thanks to an allocation of £5.1m from the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund.

Ulster Rugby has been allocated the money from the Government, which it will use for its Club Capital Improvement Project.

Ballyclare RFC, Carrick, Larne, Ophir and Randalstown are due to receive a share of the funding alongside 24 other clubs from across the province.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding, which will go on to provide enormous support to our thriving club game right across Northern Ireland.

Funding is set to go to Ballyclare Rugby Football Club.

“Improving our clubs is massively important to the future of our domestic game, and these projects will help the 29 clubs increase their participation, particularly when it comes to the women and girls’ game.

“We look forward to working with the clubs and other partners to deliver on this exciting project.”

Meanwhile, Belfast International Airport is to receive £2.3m as part of the Levelling-Up Fund.

The Aldergrove facility was named as one of 10 Northern Ireland projects to secure funding in the second round of the fund.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, alongside Belfast International Airport Managing Director, Graham Keddie

The airport is set to benefit from the roll out of two new electric buses, LED lighting and fixed electrical ground power through this financial support, which will help the owners VINCI Airports’ to achieve their goal of Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030 across their network of airports.