Lidl announces date for opening of new Belfast store

The eagerly-anticipated ‘concept’ store will open on Thursday, July 21 at 8am and brings Lidl Northern Ireland back to the prime retail site after nine months of construction work to facilitate the creation of a stunning, larger new supermarket with glass-fronted glazing, landscaping, more car parking and improvements to its access from the Shore Road.

The new store represents an investment by Lidl Northern Ireland of £4million into the local community. An extra 13 new local jobs are being added to the existing workforce of 22 to accommodate a much larger retail operation. A further 200 jobs were also created during the development and construction phases which are now almost complete.

Regional Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, Conor Boyle, said: “The opening of our new Shore Road store on Thursday, July 21 reflects Lidl Northern Ireland’s commitment to north Belfast and to continuing to serve the Shore Road community who have shown extensive support for this highly-anticipated transformation project.

At the new Lidl store on the Shore Road are, from left: Scott Nelson, Senior Construction Manager, Lidl Northern Ireland; Damien Murray, Director, Geda Construction; Chris Speers, Regional Property Executive, Lidl Northern Ireland; and Neil Matthewman, Site Manager, Geda Construction.

“As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to be advance our local and regional growth ambitions, with significant new investment, new employment opportunities and an enhanced shopping experience to be enjoyed by all our customers.”

Occupying an entire site size of 10,250 sq. metres, including a retail sales floor of 1,420 square metres, the new store on the Shore Road has been built to Lidl Northern Ireland’s exacting standards and award-winning ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency with a range of environmentally-friendly features including an ISO 50001-certified Energy Management System.

Shoppers will enjoy an enhanced shopping experience that includes an expanded product range, spacious aisles and improved customer facilities.

The new store opening is part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s promise to invest £32 million in the Belfast City Region as part of its growth plan and the Shore Road store opening will complement new stores completed or planned at Castlereagh Road, Hillview Retail Park on Crumlin Road, Boucher Road and Holywood Exchange.

Lidl Northern Ireland contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, while also buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products. The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.