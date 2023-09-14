Lidl NI has ploughed a record £129 million into the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council agri-food sector in the last financial year, according to its annual Supplier Impact Report.

Lidl NI employs around 150 people across five stores in the area including in Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh and Craigavon. This contributes to a combined investment of £455 million worth of goods from the local agri-food industry last year (FY22/23) across NI, representing an increase of more than 30% from £347 million in FY21/22.

Agrifood suppliers in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area benefit from £129M in partnerships with Lidl NI

The figures were contained in Lidl’s latest Supplier Impact Report

The report unveiled that the region’s fastest-growing supermarket retailer has increased support for more than 60 local suppliers by more than 30% YOY

J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland and Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland

The report also found that of the £455 million, £390 million worth of goods were exported globally through Lidl’s expansive international store network, showcasing the best of NI produce across thousands of Lidl stores in Great Britain and Ireland and as far as Romania, Greece and Cyprus.

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland and J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “This year’s report once again highlights the retailer’s significant economic contribution to the agri-food industry and underscores its longstanding commitment to sourcing produce locally. The investment figures were revealed as Lidl NI tees up to celebrate 25 years in the region next year, marking the opening of its first store in Cookstown in 1999.”

From Willowbrook’s fresh salads and Hellbent’s distinctive spicy sausages, both made in Newtownards, to tasty baked treats from Holmes Bakery in Portadown and ice cream from Dale Farm in Belfast, Cookstown and Kilrea, Lidl shoppers across the globe are offered an increasingly expansive line of authentic local produce from NI.

“Alongside its established supplier network, Lidl NI is also already committed to backing home-grown businesses to realise their potential through its industry-leading Kickstart Supplier Development Programme. The programme supports SMEs with training and mentoring in areas such as quality control, packaging, marketing, public relations and other important aspects of business development, as well as selling those businesses’ products on the shelves of Lidl’s stores across the island,” said the spokesperson.

Now in its sixth year, the retailer has invested more than €8 million in growing more than 400 small and medium sized suppliers across the island of Ireland through the Kickstart initiative.

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland and J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland.

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director, Lidl NI said: “As the region’s fastest-growing supermarket retailer, I’m very proud of the positive contribution Lidl NI continues to make to the local food and drink industry, thanks to our longstanding supplier partnerships and initiatives like our Kickstart Supplier Development Programme.

“Our Supplier Impact Report demonstrates just how significant those schemes are in supporting an entire network of local producers to grow, develop, and enjoy success - not just locally in NI but also across Europe and beyond.”

“As we look ahead to our ‘silver’ anniversary next year - marking 25 years of Lidl Northern Ireland – we look forward to investing further in our local supplier network and to bringing even more great quality, locally sourced produce at great value to the customers in our ever-growing network of stores across the region.”

J.P. Scally, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Ireland and Lidl NI, said: “Growing our local supplier network has always been a priority for us and over the last two decades we have worked hard to establish and develop a robust and agile local supply chain.

“We remain committed to supporting local food and drink producers and look forward to building on this in the years ahead, as we work to deliver on our ambitious growth plans, expand our store network and employee base in Northern Ireland, and open up export opportunities for the region for wider industry growth.”