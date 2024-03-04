Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The retailer has said the fresh pay rises make it the highest paying supermarket in the region.

All 1,300 employees will benefit from the increase which came into play on Friday. It represents an average £1,300 extra for every employee per year.

The company has invested £6 million in pay rises for employees in Northern Ireland with employees benefitting from a 13.5 percent increase since February 2023. This latest investment will result in every Lidl employee in the region benefitting from an approximate 6 percent pay rise.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, and team after the announcement of a further £3 million investment in pay increases for the retailer's workforce. Picture: Phil Smyth

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “Navigating the changing face of retail against the backdrop of rising cost-of-living, climate crisis and the impact of global geo-political events has been no easy feat, which is why now more than ever it is vital for us to continue to prioritise our people – an investment we will never compromise on.

"We have a strong commitment to our customers to offer them the best value in the market and our people are key for us to deliver on that promise. We are proud to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees by investing an additional £3 million in pay rises impacting every employee in the business making Lidl the highest paying supermarket in Northern Ireland.”

Lidl Northern Ireland employs more than 1,300 people across its 41-strong store network and regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner.

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket is marking 25 years of growth in the region this year, with several new stores in the pipeline and a growing network of local suppliers.

Backed by its successful ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ proposition, Lidl Northern Ireland plans to open new stores this year at Boucher Road in Belfast, in Carryduff and in Cookstown where its journey began in 1999. Other stores planned include Bangor, Craigavon, Dungannon, Coleraine and Newcastle.