Tributes have been paid to a “strong supporter” of Larne Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Lilian Stewart, following her passing on June 10.

Mrs Stewart, who was formerly of Larne, passed away peacefully at Rathmena House Care Home, Ballyclare, after a long illness.

A post on the Funeral Times website described Lilian as the “dearly beloved wife of the late Dave, loving sister of Ida, much loved aunt of Laura and Timothy, a cherished great-aunt and a friend to many.”

She had previously served as the volunteer fundraising Honorary Secretary at Larne RNLI.

Lilian pictured with her late husband David at a fundraising event for Larne RNLI. (Pic Larne Times).

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the charitable organisation said: “Lilian and her husband, Dave, were strong supporters of RNLI and Larne fundraisers.

“Joining as a volunteer fundraiser in 1996, she was Honorary Secretary for many years, being awarded first a bronze and then a gold medal for her dedicated service.

“Lilian played a vital role in promoting a fundraising team in Larne and all the staff and volunteers at Larne Lifeboat pass along our condolences to her family and friends at this time.”

Following news of Lilian’s passing, tributes have been paid on Facebook.

One east Antrim resident stated: “Very sorry to hear this sad news. Lilian was a lovely friendly lady. Sincere wishes to family and friends.”

Another person explained: “Deepest sympathy to Lilian's family from the Larne Support Group for NI Hospice. She was a great supporter of our charity too.”

A spokesperson for RNLI Portrush said: “Sincere condolences from all at RNLI Portrush- what a lady she was.”

Posting on social media, a woman said: “I am so sorry to learn this. Lilian was a stalwart at Larne RNLI. Thoughts with her family and friends.”

A celebration for Lilian’s life will be held in St Cedma’s Parish Church in Larne on Friday, June 16 at 2.30pm followed by a private family committal.