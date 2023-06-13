Register
£400k invested in ‘comprehensive upgrade’ of Larne’s Point Street

A £400,000 public realm project has been completed in the Point Street area of Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

The scheme, delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, included upgrading the footways with granite paving, re-surfacing of the road and the installation of new street lighting.

Public realm improvement works have been delivered on a phased basis across the retail core since 2014 as part of the Larne Town Centre Investment Plan and Town Centre Strategy.

The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “The completion of this work is another significant step in creating a town centre which is welcoming and attractive to shoppers and visitors.

At Point Street to see the completed public realm work are Eamon McMullan, capital regeneration manager; the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; Gail Kelly, town centre development manager and Neil Richardson, deputy director of the DfC Regional Development Office.

"The new works have delivered high quality measures including paving which will improve the quality of the area and compliment the previously completed schemes in the town.

“Local people and visitors to Larne will be able to enjoy this welcoming space as they shop and enjoy their time in this historic town. We are very grateful for the patience and understanding of our businesses and citizens throughout this period of the works.”

Neil Richardson, deputy director of the DfC Regional Development Office, said: “This comprehensive upgrade to Point Street demonstrates DfC’s ongoing commitment and central role in co-ordinating the implementation of urban regeneration programmes within the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“The completed work looks fantastic and improves the quality and visual appearance of Point Street while undoubtedly improving local businesses’ and the public’s perception and providing a catalyst to future Investment.

"The new layout significantly enhances public space and accessibility within the town centre to benefit the commercial core.”

