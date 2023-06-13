Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has celebrated the official opening of the recently refurbished Ferris Park play area in Larne.

Chris McConaghy, Department for Communities; Lindsay Houston, Parks and Open Spaces Manager (Development); Chairperson Norman Thompson FCF (Factory Community Forum, Larne); Stephen Dines MEA Borough Council and Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

The design of the new play park was developed following a community consultation process which helped shape this fantastic provision for children of all abilities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am delighted to officially open Ferris Park play park, which provides a wonderful resource for the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This refurbishment is part of the council’s Play Investment Framework and Out to Play Strategy. This strategy and ongoing investment in play demonstrates the importance of play throughout the borough. Sensory equipment and other accessible pieces are important features of all play parks, ensuring the opportunity for all children to enjoy this play park together.”

Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna tries out the refurbished play park area at Ferris Park in Larne.

The project was funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with a contribution of £27,000 through the Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Fund.

The Fund supported the project through the purchase of accessible and inclusive equipment.

Meanwhile, a new Housing Executive-supported growing space is inspiring the next generation of environmentalists in Carrickfergus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunnylands Primary School is now home to a horticultural haven after extensive work was carried out on a land-locked portion of ground by the housing authority’s ground maintenance contractor Idverde.

All creatures great and small are reaping the benefits of the new space with children and staff visiting it regularly.