The design of the new play park was developed following a community consultation process which helped shape this fantastic provision for children of all abilities.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am delighted to officially open Ferris Park play park, which provides a wonderful resource for the local community.
"This refurbishment is part of the council’s Play Investment Framework and Out to Play Strategy. This strategy and ongoing investment in play demonstrates the importance of play throughout the borough. Sensory equipment and other accessible pieces are important features of all play parks, ensuring the opportunity for all children to enjoy this play park together.”
The project was funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with a contribution of £27,000 through the Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Fund.
The Fund supported the project through the purchase of accessible and inclusive equipment.
Meanwhile, a new Housing Executive-supported growing space is inspiring the next generation of environmentalists in Carrickfergus.
Sunnylands Primary School is now home to a horticultural haven after extensive work was carried out on a land-locked portion of ground by the housing authority’s ground maintenance contractor Idverde.
All creatures great and small are reaping the benefits of the new space with children and staff visiting it regularly.
The school’s eco committee now plans to sell the produce grown in the garden at a low cost to help combat the cost of living crisis and food poverty.