Businesses have been offered assurances that pedestrian access will be maintained during the latest stage of public realm improvements in Larne town centre.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gave the undertaking to traders with the commencement of an £0.6m scheme in the Point Street area.

Concentrated on Point Street (between Broadway and the junction with Narrow Gauge Road), the work will see the upgrade of footways with granite paving, re-surfacing of the road and new street lighting.

The work is being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure and in order to complete it as quickly and safely as possible, Broadway and Point Street will be closed to traffic from January 16 until further notice (Monday to Saturday, 8.30am - 6pm).

Businesses on Point Street and Broadway will be open as normal throughout the works.

During the road closure, pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained at all times, council stated.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “The completion of this work will be another significant step in creating a town centre which is welcoming and attractive to shoppers and visitors. The new works will deliver high quality measures including paving which will improve the quality of the area and compliment the previously completed schemes in the town.

“We are very grateful for the patience and understanding of our businesses and citizens throughout the period of the works, and will communicate the very latest information as the project progresses.”

The project is funded by over £530,000 from the Department for Communities and more than £59,000 from the council.

Tangible Benefits

Gerard Murray, director of the Department of Communities’ Regional Development Office, said: “Significant public realm improvements have been made throughout Larne’s town centre and this latest investment will positively enhance the area, provide tangible benefits for those who live and work in Larne, as well as visitors from further afield.

"This is part of an ongoing programme of much needed investment across towns and cities to improve public areas, neighbourhoods and communities which will deliver a wide range of social and economic outcomes.”

Public realm improvement works have been delivered on a phased basis across the town centre since 2014 and Point Street is one of the few streets that have yet to be upgraded. These schemes have been delivered as part of the Larne Town Centre Investment Plan and Town Centre Strategy, launched in March 2022.

