An Islandmagee musician is releasing a self-penned seasonal song inspired by her love of Christmas carols.

Singer and pianist Lisa Dawson. Photo submitted by Lisa Dawson

Lisa Dawson’s ‘Carol of the Sea’ is influenced by the classical carols she grew up singing in choirs.

The song tells the story of the Christmas star guiding a traveller across the sea one beautiful winter’s morning. The twinkling piano accompaniment and swaying Enya-inspired backing vocals take the listener on an enchanting journey.

Lisa says of the track: “My whole life I’ve spent every Christmas singing all the famous carols, to me that’s what Christmas is all about! I’m so happy to be sharing a carol that I’ve written, inspired by I Saw Three Ships. I hope it reminds people to step out into nature and embrace the season.”

A singer and pianist, Lisa has always had a love for traditional songs from her Celtic heritage. She draws inspiration from the rural landscapes that surround her, and by blending classical and traditional styles together.

Lisa launched her solo career by releasing 10 of her own arrangements of Irish and Scottish traditional music, as part of a project titled 'Heritage'. In 2023, she released her debut EP of original music, 'The Voice of the Island', bursting with Celtic influences and appreciation for nature and environment.

The classically-trained soprano also recorded her own version of the New Year’s classic, Auld Lang Syne, in 2020.