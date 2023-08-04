Officers and Members of Lisburn and District Canine Society (LDCS) recently celebrated their 70th Anniversary at Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff.

LDCS was first registered as a canine society on July 31, 1953.

The first Honorary secretary was George Webster and Chairman was W Gamble.

There were 25 founder members on the Kennel Club application, each donating a minimum of £2 to fund the society.

Many of the ‘founder members’ were not doggy people, but actually business owners in the Lisburn area. Many were local publicans, and shop owners from Bow Street and Bridge Street, these included familiar names of Elmore, Jordan, Batisti, Eastwood, Mooney, Neeson and Corken.

The Society has held many open shows, in the past it held two open shows per year, one in May, and a Charity Show in October.

Over the years the Charity show raised over £22,000 for the Cardiac Unit of the Lagan Valley Hospital.

The last Charity show was held in 2003, unfortunately due to change of Kennel Club rules they can now only hold one open show per year.

Barri Orr (Chairman), Heather Salmon Wilson (Hon Secretary), Carole Laverty (Treasurer), Kenneth Stevenson (President). Pic credit: Lisburn and District Canine Society

The Society also hosts the prestigious Northern Ireland Working/Pastoral/Utility Pup, Dog & Veteran of the Year which invites the top winning dogs to compete for a supreme title.

In their 70th year, the society decided to give back again to charity. The chosen charity was Cancer Research UK (Lisburn Branch) who received a donation of £220 collected from raffle at the Open Show in May.

Since the society’s last celebration for the 60th anniversary the group has sadly lost quite a few members, including Tommy Watterson (President), Audrey Sofley (Assistant Secretary), Reg Sofley (President), and Robert Matthews (Committee).

Over the years the society has held its shows at several venues, including, Distillery Football Grounds, Down Royal Racecourse, Lisburn Leisure Centre, Glenmore Leisure Centre, and presently Lisburn Rugby Club.

The Northern Ireland Working and Pastoral Pup and Dog of Year event has been held at Chimney Corner Hotel, Deer Park Hotel, Highways Hotel, Balmoral Hotel, and now for several years has been held at Kilmakee Activity Centre.