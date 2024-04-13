Lisburn band parade expected to be biggest in the city for years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band are expecting a big turnout of visiting bands and spectators at their annual parade.
A spokesperson for the host band said: “With so many of the countries best marching bands coming to walk the streets of Lisburn, we would urge as many people as possible to come out and support what will be the biggest parade the town has seen in recent memory, we can guarantee you will be entertained by the quality of bands on show.
"We are also hosting a function in Lisburn Orange Hall where the parade finishes, entry will be at a fee of £3 per person. There will be a prizegiving once the final band has finished and entertainment throughout the night but the wonderful JMdj Entertainment.”
Advice has been issued to visiting bands attending the parade.
“Any bands taking buses to our parade must park in Laganbank Road car park,” said the Pride Of Ballymacash spokesperson.
“No buses are to park on Wallace Avenue. The car park is just a five-minute walk from the parades start point as Lisburn Orange Hall , there will be plenty of our members scattered across the route to help you find your way.
"We thank you in advance for your co-operation and we look forward to having a memorable evening at the biggest parade Lisburn has seen in years.”
What time will the parade start and what route will it take?
Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band will be leaving the memorial garden in the estate at 6.15pm before heading into the town .The main parade is set to move off from Lisburn Orange Hall at 8pm following its traditional route.
- Rathvarna Drive (host band only)
- Ballymacash Road
- Prince William Road
- Ballymacash Road
- Antrim Road
- Antrim Street
- Bow Street
- Market Square (to lay wreath at UDR memorial)
- Railway Street / Wallace Avenue
- Market Square
- Market Street
- Smithfield Street
- Market Place
- Chapel Hill
- Longstone Roundabout
- Chapel Hill
- Bow Street
- Market Square North
- Railway Street
- Wallace Avenue
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade:
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Lambeg
- Inch Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys
- Hillsbourgh Protestant Boys Flute
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Yin Yin Yin Flute Band
- Rathcool Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Dollingstown Flute Band
- Cairncastle Flute Band
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys
- Ulster First Flute Flute Band
- Braniel Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
- Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of Ardoyne FB
- Ravarnet Protestant Boys
- Gertrude Star
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Goldsprings True Defenders
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Pride of the Shore Flute Band
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballylesson Auld Boys
- Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band
- Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.