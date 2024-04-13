Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band are expecting a big turnout of visiting bands and spectators at their annual parade.

A spokesperson for the host band said: “With so many of the countries best marching bands coming to walk the streets of Lisburn, we would urge as many people as possible to come out and support what will be the biggest parade the town has seen in recent memory, we can guarantee you will be entertained by the quality of bands on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are also hosting a function in Lisburn Orange Hall where the parade finishes, entry will be at a fee of £3 per person. There will be a prizegiving once the final band has finished and entertainment throughout the night but the wonderful JMdj Entertainment.”

A big band parade is taking place in Lisburn on Saturday evening. Picture Tony Hendron

Advice has been issued to visiting bands attending the parade.

“Any bands taking buses to our parade must park in Laganbank Road car park,” said the Pride Of Ballymacash spokesperson.

“No buses are to park on Wallace Avenue. The car park is just a five-minute walk from the parades start point as Lisburn Orange Hall , there will be plenty of our members scattered across the route to help you find your way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank you in advance for your co-operation and we look forward to having a memorable evening at the biggest parade Lisburn has seen in years.”

What time will the parade start and what route will it take?

Pride Of Ballymacash Flute Band will be leaving the memorial garden in the estate at 6.15pm before heading into the town .The main parade is set to move off from Lisburn Orange Hall at 8pm following its traditional route.

Rathvarna Drive (host band only)

Ballymacash Road

Prince William Road

Ballymacash Road

Antrim Road

Antrim Street

Bow Street

Market Square (to lay wreath at UDR memorial)

Railway Street / Wallace Avenue

Market Square

Market Street

Smithfield Street

Market Place

Chapel Hill

Longstone Roundabout

Chapel Hill

Bow Street

Market Square North

Railway Street

Wallace Avenue

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade: