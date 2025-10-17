Lisburn-based day nursery group included in UK Top 20 as a result of parent reviews

Clear Day Nurseries, based in eight locations across Northern Ireland including Lisburn, has been recognised as one of the top 20 nursery groups in the UK based on parent reviews.

It is the only nursery group in Northern Ireland to achieve recognition in the 2025 daynurseries.co.uk Nursery Awards.

This award comes in a milestone year as the organisation – which includes Clearly Kids in Lisburn – celebrates 20 years of delivering early years education and care.

Clear Day Nurseries said it is a tribute to the dedication and expertise of the staff team that “time and again, parents commented on their warmth and professionalism and how their children experience a nurturing and homely environment every day”.

Clear Day Nurseries staff celebrate after the group was recognised as one of the Top 20 Nursery Groups in the UK in the 2025 daynurseries.co.uk Nursery Awards.Picture: released on behalf of Clear Day Nurseries.

Nursery director, Audrey McCracken, said the award is particularly meaningful because it comes directly “from the kind words of our parents and carers”.

She said: “We know that nursery is such an important part of a child’s world, and our wonderful team strive to ensure that world is filled with care and curiosity.

"Their dedication is what makes Clear Day Nurseries such a special place ensuring every child’s happiness and well-being is paramount.”

Clear Day Nurseries is also proud to be shaping the future of the sector by supporting new pathways into early years education. The group is one of the partners in the Early Learning and Childcare Assured Skills Academy, an initiative fully funded by the Department for the Economy and delivered by Belfast Met.

Representing Clear Day Nurseries in this partnership is Head of Operations, Jill McWilliams, who has been actively involved in championing the scheme and welcoming participants into the nurseries.

The Academy provides high-quality training and practical experience, creating opportunities for individuals to build rewarding careers in childcare while strengthening the workforce with new talent.

Clear Day Nurseries will welcome participants from the scheme and remains committed to supporting this pipeline of skilled, passionate practitioners.

Recognising the group’s achievement, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Congratulations to Clear Day Nurseries on being named one of the Top 20 Nursery Groups in the United Kingdom. It is a significant and prestigious achievement.

"High-quality early learning and childcare are essential to improving outcomes for our children and families. Actions to support the early learning and childcare workforce will form part of the draft Early Learning and Childcare Strategy which I will bring forward to the Executive in the coming weeks.”

As the group marks 20 years of service and growth, nursery director Audrey McCracken said the milestone is as much about the future as it is about the past.

"Looking ahead, we believe we are doing the most important job in the world, providing early years education that helps children feel safe and ready to explore the world around them.

"Our hope is to continue this work for many years, supporting families and shaping the next generation with the same passion and care that has brought us here today.”

Clear Day Nurseries operates eight nurseries across Northern Ireland – in Bangor, Belfast, Dundonald, Glengormley, Lisburn, Lurgan and Portadown.