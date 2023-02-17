Lisburn based family business makes a charitable donation to St Vincent de Paul

This year, St Vincent de Paul was selected as one of the recipients and was presented with a cheque for £2,500 by McQuillan Companies.
Speaking about the donation, Stephen McQuillan of McQuillan Companies, said: “As a family business, family is naturally at the heart of our ethos. We have made donations to various charities and we wanted to offer this donation to St Vincent de Paul to help with the vital work that they do in supporting families this winter.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, said: “At SVP we are helping families right across Northern Ireland who are faced with impossible choices of whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.
" We are grateful to McQuillan Companies and organisations like theirs that recognise the need in our local communities and the assistance that SVP can provide locally to the most vulnerable people.
“We would take this opportunity to thank McQuillan Companies for this generous donation as it will certainly bring comfort to those who are requesting help from SVP.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. Every year SVP spends more than £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland. Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.
For those interested in making a donation to SVP or for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, visit www.svp-ni.co.uk, email [email protected] or telephone 028 9035 1561.