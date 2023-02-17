Lisburn based family business makes a charitable donation to St Vincent de Paul

Around Christmas time every year, McQuillan Companies, which is based in Lisburn, makes charitable donations to various local and national charities.

This year, St Vincent de Paul was selected as one of the recipients and was presented with a cheque for £2,500 by McQuillan Companies.

Speaking about the donation, Stephen McQuillan of McQuillan Companies, said: “As a family business, family is naturally at the heart of our ethos. We have made donations to various charities and we wanted to offer this donation to St Vincent de Paul to help with the vital work that they do in supporting families this winter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, said: “At SVP we are helping families right across Northern Ireland who are faced with impossible choices of whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.

Mark McMullan and Stephen McQuillan of McQuillan Companies present Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, with a donation for the vital work of SVP

" We are grateful to McQuillan Companies and organisations like theirs that recognise the need in our local communities and the assistance that SVP can provide locally to the most vulnerable people.

“We would take this opportunity to thank McQuillan Companies for this generous donation as it will certainly bring comfort to those who are requesting help from SVP.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. Every year SVP spends more than £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland. Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.