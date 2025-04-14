Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn-based business has announced announced a £15 million expansion.

More than 40 new jobs will be created as a result at PRM Group, which distributes popular brands including Muller, Nomadic, Ferrero and Fage to the retail and foodservice markets.

The company said it has experienced ‘exponential growth by leveraging opportunities presented by Brexit and the Windsor Framework’.

PRM Group’s ambitious expansion plans include substantial investments and a major recruitment drive over the next two years.

Philip and Lynne Morrow, founders of PRM Group. Picture: Darren Kidd / PressEye

The initiative is set to solidify PRM’s position as a leading partner for chilled and frozen food brands across Ireland, Great Britain and Europe.

The company plans to invest £15m into new premises at its headquarters on Moira Road, Lisburn, following recent planning approval. The company will expand its 250-strong team by creating 40 new jobs, with additional roles to follow once the site becomes fully operational. Additionally, it will further enhance its logistical operations with a cutting-edge Warehouse Management System (WMS).

For more than 35 years, PRM has been a family-run business that has evolved into a pivotal player in the food sales and distribution landscape. Despite its success, PRM’s story has remained relatively untold.

The company’s success is reflective of the dedication of two generations and seven family employees, who have worked relentlessly to build and sustain its legacy.

Founded by Philip and Lynne Morrow, PRM has become something of a hidden gem in the business world. It has built up prestigious contracts thanks to thriving referrals from retailers which have seen it secure significant contracts with leading brands.

Working with all major retailers across the island of Ireland, such as Tesco, Dunnes, Musgrave and Marks & Spencer, PRM is able to offer its supplier brands access to an unparalleled number of outlets.

With ongoing opportunities post Brexit, PRM’s investment will enhance its capabilities to accommodate the business opportunities across all of its divisions, sales, distribution, haulage, logistics, and production.

This investment includes the development of a new, purpose-built site on Moira Road, which will be an expansion, not a replacement of the current facilities there. This new space will complement the work it does from its other bases in Dublin, Derry / Londonderry and Dromore.

Among the new roles being created are positions in the commercial, operations, service, and production departments, with roles in trading, sales, logistics, warehousing, transport, supply chain, customs, IT, finance and production

CEO and founder Philip Morrow said: "Our expansion is proof of the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong relationships we have built as a trusted partner with our suppliers and customers over our three and a half decades in business.

"We are not just a distribution company, we offer a complete suite of services under one roof, making it easier for brands to access the all-Ireland market. This type of holistic service has become highly sought after in the post-Brexit and Windsor Framework environment, and our strategic location enables us to support our partners perfectly. These new and significant investment plans reflect not only the demand in what we offer but demonstrate our confidence in the future and our commitment to providing clarity and confidence in the complex, fast-moving world of food retail."

