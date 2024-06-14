Lisburn beauty queen Stacey Burns shines as she is crowned Miss Belfast in the prestigious Miss GB contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were celebrations recently when Lisburn woman Stacey Burns was crowned as Miss Belfast in the prestigious Miss GB regional final.

Stacey, who has also been raising money for charity as part of the contest, was delighted to win the crown at the event which was held at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast.

"The moment I was announced as the winner was so surreal, I genuinely couldn’t believe they had called out my name,” she said.

“Myself and the 12 other lovely Miss Belfast finalists all had our own projects to raise funds and awareness for the two Miss GB Nominated Charities, Alex’s Wish and Cancer Research UK, as well as on the day we had our one-to-one judges interview and on stage we had our fashion wear, swimwear and evening wear rounds.

Lisburn woman Stacey Burns was delighted to be crowned Miss Belfast. Pic credit: Contributed by Stacey Burns

“I was absolutely elated in the moment, and when I was crowned it was a dream come true. This year I knew that I was ready to bring my best self to Miss Great Britain.”

She continued: “The Miss Belfast Managing Director Lizzy Doherty put together a fantastic event and, with the judges, cultivated an atmosphere of fun, excitement and female empowerment.

"I would absolutely encourage anyone who’s intrigued to enter in 2025 because you will have an absolute ball.

Stacey said it was a "surreal" moment when she was announced as the winner. Pic credit: Contributed by Stacey Burns

"I would like to thank Managing Director of Miss Belfast, Lizzy Doherty, the judges, the 12 other lovely girls who took part, as well as my wonderful sponsor Clair Gunning Stitt from Oh My Glam, and my wonderful friends and family.”