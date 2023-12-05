Lisburn BMX Club pedals forward thanks to a donation from the Donnelly Group
The funding provided by Donnelly Foundation, a charitable initiative established by the local vehicle retailer, will enable Lisburn BMX Club to support more children and adults that are interested in getting involved in the sport.
Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Foundation, said: “Lisburn BMX Club’s commitment to giving the community the opportunity to explore new interests and hobbies perfectly aligns with Donnelly Foundation’s values, and we hope that through the donation of new equipment, more people in Lisburn and the surrounding areas are inspired to get involved in this fun, fast-paced sport.”
Since its inception in 2019, Donnelly Foundation has supported a range of projects across Northern Ireland, including various sports teams such as Castlecaufield Football Club in Dungannon, Golden Star Boxing Club in Enniskillen and Limavady Hockey Club in Derry/Londonderry.
Miller O'Prey from Lisburn BMX Club, said: “As the only BMX national standard track in Northern Ireland, our club is an extremely important part of the community, providing opportunity for likeminded people to not only maintain a healthy lifestyle through exercise, but to also socialise with one another.
“With over 170 members aged three years to over 50 years of age and the generous donation from Donnelly Foundation, we are confident that we can now welcome even more people to the track.
“We are incredibly grateful to the contribution made by Donnelly Foundation, and we look forward to continuing to facilitate our members’ passions and interests in the world of BMX.”