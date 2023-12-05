Children's classic 'The Snowman' comes to life at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Families and visitors can discover 12 decorated Snowman sculptures throughout the 100-acre gardens, in a partnership with Wild in Art and Penguin Random House Children’s.
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host the festive daytime trail which is now open, encouraging visitors to find the individually painted sculptures - designed by various artists and inspired by the carol, ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens commented; “Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is always the most wonderful time of the year.
"The State Rooms are decorated for the season, while our Gardens always provide a magical experience, and this year we are thrilled to present the Walking with The Snowman trail.
"Wild in Art has selected Hillsborough Castle and Gardens to debut their hugely popular experience in Northern Ireland, and our team has worked hard to create the perfect complementary activities and bring a real festive feeling throughout the trail.”
Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder at Wild in Art, said, “We're really excited to be continuing our ongoing partnership with Penguin Random House Children by bringing our ‘Walking with The Snowman’ trail to Northern Ireland for the first time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Visitors to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will discover the magic of the trail and see how the artists have brought Raymond Briggs’ iconic character to life.”
Izzy Richardson, Global Owned Brands Director at Penguin Random House Children’s added: “We are thrilled that ‘Walking with The Snowman’ has arrived at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this winter and have enjoyed seeing the unique and beautifully decorated sculptures in this new location.”
In addition to finding each of the 12 The Snowman sculptures, visitors can enjoy a hot chocolate or cider from the Castle’s on-site restaurant to keep warm during their adventures.