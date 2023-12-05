Children's classic 'The Snowman' comes to life at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this Christmas

As one of the most heart-warming and cherished Christmas stories of our time, The Snowman is a timeless classic, loved by children and adults alike. This Christmas, the magic of the beloved story has landed at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, with a sculpture trail, ‘Walking with The Snowman’ that plays homage to the animation and the original picture book by the late Raymond Briggs making its debut in Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families and visitors can discover 12 decorated Snowman sculptures throughout the 100-acre gardens, in a partnership with Wild in Art and Penguin Random House Children’s.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host the festive daytime trail which is now open, encouraging visitors to find the individually painted sculptures - designed by various artists and inspired by the carol, ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens commented; “Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is always the most wonderful time of the year.

Most Popular

Join The Snowman at Hillsborough Castle this Christmas. Pic credit: HRP

"The State Rooms are decorated for the season, while our Gardens always provide a magical experience, and this year we are thrilled to present the Walking with The Snowman trail.

"Wild in Art has selected Hillsborough Castle and Gardens to debut their hugely popular experience in Northern Ireland, and our team has worked hard to create the perfect complementary activities and bring a real festive feeling throughout the trail.”

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder at Wild in Art, said, “We're really excited to be continuing our ongoing partnership with Penguin Random House Children by bringing our ‘Walking with The Snowman’ trail to Northern Ireland for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Visitors to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will discover the magic of the trail and see how the artists have brought Raymond Briggs’ iconic character to life.”

Visit the Snowman Trail at Hillsborough Castle this Christmas. Pic credit: HRP

Izzy Richardson, Global Owned Brands Director at Penguin Random House Children’s added: “We are thrilled that ‘Walking with The Snowman’ has arrived at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this winter and have enjoyed seeing the unique and beautifully decorated sculptures in this new location.”