Lisburn charity benefits from Dormant Assets Fund
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has revealed that Lisburn based charity Air Ambulance NI is benefitting from £100,000 funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.
The Dormant Accounts Fund was established in January 2021 and is administered by The National Lottery Community Fund in line with Directions set by the Department of Finance. The Fund will be extended will see Northern Ireland benefit from an estimated £25 million of funding.
Speaking during a visit to the Air Ambulance base, the Minister said: “Social enterprises, community and voluntary organisations as well as charities like Air Ambulance are doing incredible work, making an immense difference and delivering vital services to local communities.”
Dr Gerard O’Hare, Chairman, Air Ambulance NI added: “The Dormant Accounts funding is unique in terms of helping build sustainability. The funding will enable us to transform our online and digital presence and develop long term income streams to ensure the service is here for generations to come.”