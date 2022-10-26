The Dormant Accounts Fund was established in January 2021 and is administered by The National Lottery Community Fund in line with Directions set by the Department of Finance. The Fund will be extended will see Northern Ireland benefit from an estimated £25 million of funding.

Speaking during a visit to the Air Ambulance base, the Minister said: “Social enterprises, community and voluntary organisations as well as charities like Air Ambulance are doing incredible work, making an immense difference and delivering vital services to local communities.”

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy are (left-right) Dr Gerard O’Hare CBE DL, Chairman, Air Ambulance NI, Glenn O’Rorke, Operational Lead, HEMS and Kate Beggs NI Director of The National Lottery Community Fund. Picture: Michael Cooper