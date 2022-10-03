Lisburn children's author David Luckman releases second book in just one year

Father-of-two David, who is married to Sarah and has two daughters, has penned Thomas Cranmer – The King’s Ambassador, the latest release in the Trailblazers series of Christian Focus Publications. Trailblazers are biographical books for children who are aged 10-14 years old.

“This little book is an introduction to the life and ministry of the man who spearheaded the 16th century English Reformation, Archbishop Thomas Cranmer,’’ David tells the Ulster Star.

David Luckman has released his second book in a year, a new children's book called Thomas Cranmer - The King's Ambassador, published by Christian Focus Publications

“I love Church history, and over the years I have been interested by the incredible story of Thomas Cranmer as a trail blazer for church reform in England, which began during the reign of King Henry VIII.

"From humble origins in Aslacton, England, Thomas Cranmer rose to prominence and power in the court of King Henry VIII.

Advertisement

"He sought to use his influence for the glory of God and the advance of God’s kingdom in England. This path was dangerous for Archbishop Cranmer.

"He often experienced persecution and rejection from his peers, but he had the affection of the two Kings of England under whom he served (Henry VIII and Edward VI), which gave him a certain degree of protection during his ministry.

David Luckman has released, Thomas Cranmer - The King's Ambassador

"Ultimately Thomas Cranmer was the ambassador of King Jesus in the realm of England, and this ministry would cost him everything.

"The Trail Blazers from Christian Focus Publications is an excellent biographical series for children, and it seemed right to have a book about Thomas Cranmer alongside other Christian Trailblazers, such as Martin Luther, Helen Roseveare, Jack Turner and loads more.

"As Thomas Cranmer was such a significant figure in history, I felt children should be introduced to him.

Advertisement

"Hopefully this book will not only do that but encourage young book lovers to dig deeper into the rich Christian heritage of the past for themselves.

Thomas Cranmer - The King's Ambassador published by Christian Focus Publications

"I have found that learning about the difficulties and successes of other people’s lives and ministries can be a great encouragement and help when things are tough going at times.”