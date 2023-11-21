Lisburn Christmas lights: details of when the switch-on is taking place, what's happening and road closures

A big crowd is expected in Lisburn city centre on Thursday evening (November 23) for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on ceremony.

Police have advised the public that disruption can be expected from around 5.30pm to 9pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “City Centre car parks are available for those wishing to attend, but please note Castle Street, Seymour Street, Railway Street, Bridge Street and Market Square will all be restricted by way of road closures and local diversions.

"If you are attending, please allow extra time for your journey. If you are not attending the event, please seek an alternative route and avoid the area if possible.”

Pictured at the 2022 Christmas switch-on in Lisburn are Mayor Councillor Scott Carson and his daughter with Santa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the stage. Picture: LCCC

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan issued a warm welcome to the public to join in the festivities.

“On offer this year are a variety of free events starting with our Christmas switch-on in Lisburn City Centre on November 23, which will see all the festive lights start to brighten up the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

"Following the switching on of the Christmas lights across Lisburn and Castlereagh there will be an Enchanted Lantern Walk from Market Square to Castle Gardens. We look forward to you joining us.”

The Mayor said the Christmas programme is supported by the “great partnership” working between the council and local businesses and community groups.

"There really is a true Christmas spirit in Lisburn and Castlereagh this year. So let us mark the occasion together at what can be a very difficult time for people for a variety of reasons,” he added.

Thursday evening’s entertainment will start at 6pm with music from Dynamic Brass and walkabout entertainers.

From 7pm the Grinch will take to the stage. There will be music from Anahilt Primary School Choir and a Frozen singalong.

The Mayor and Santa will arrive with the assistance of the popular ‘Grassmen’ at 7.20pm and the big switch on will take place at approximately 7.30pm.

An Enchanted Lantern Walk will leave Market Square and make its way up and through Castle Gardens from 7.30pm. NI Concert Band will play in Market Square until 8.30pm for those who choose to stay in the city centre.

The last entry to Castle Gardens will be 8.45pm and the gardens will close at 9.30pm.

Please be advised assistance dogs only will be allowed at the switch-on event and in Castle Gardens on November 23.