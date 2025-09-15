Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland has announced it is switching to the renewable energy source, biomethane, to power its production facility in Lisburn.

The announcement comes as Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir MLA visited the newly upgraded Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant, powered by biomethane—a clean, renewable energy source produced locally by Greenville Energy in Omagh.

This marks a significant step forward in Coca-Cola HBC Group’s commitment to achieving NetZeroby40.

By the end of 2025, biomethane is expected to supply up to 25 per cent of the total energy used at the Lisburn production facility. This energy will support critical operations including electricity generation, steam production, chilled water systems, and the creation of food-grade CO₂.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA (second right) visited Coca-Cola HBC’s Knockmore Hill production facility in Lisburn to see the newly upgraded Combined Heat and Power plant, now powered by renewable biomethane. He is pictured with, from left: Tom Burke, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Simon Fitzpatrick, General Manager and Joanna Sneddon, Supply Chain Director. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Biomethane offers a substantially lower carbon footprint compared to conventional fuels and will play a key role in reducing the plant’s Scope 1 emissions – those directly generated from owned or controlled sources, such as manufacturing processes and company vehicles.

Simon Fitzpatrick, general manager, Coca-Cola HBC said: “The introduction of biomethane at our production facility in Lisburn marks a significant milestone for our operations on the island of Ireland. It is an exciting venture that reflects our commitment to innovation and setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"This marks another significant milestone in our NetZeroby40 journey, which has gained strong momentum in recent years. In 2024, we transitioned to using 100 per cent recycled plastic (excluding labels and caps) across all our bottled products produced onsite—a major step forward in reducing our plastic use and waste. At our Knockmore Hill site, we continue to innovate with energy-efficient manufacturing practices, including advanced lighting systems, to help us meet our ambitious sustainability targets.

"We were pleased to highlight our new CHP plant to Minister Muir, reinforcing our commitment to leading the path in sustainable business, and the strides we have already made in green production.”

Minister Muir said: “I warmly welcome the move towards biomethane at Coca-Cola HBC’s plant in Lisburn, businesses have an important role to play as we transition to a decarbonised, circular economy. There are clear benefits for companies and wider society from moving towards renewable energy sources, it’s vital Northern Ireland takes advantage of these opportunities and establish ourselves at the forefront of the green industrial revolution.”