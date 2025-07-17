Lisburn community dental nurse retires after four decades of dedicated service

The South Eastern Trust is bidding a fond farewell to Community Dental Nurse, Anne O’Hare, who has retired after over 40 years of dedicated and compassionate service.

Anne spent the majority of her distinguished career working at Lisburn Health Centre before moving to the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre on the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

Over the years, she has touched the lives of countless patients and colleagues with her professionalism, warmth and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of care.

Lisburn Community Dental Nurse, Anne O’Hare has retired after over 40 years. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Wishing Anne well in her retirement, South Eastern Trust, Assistant Clinical Director for Community Dental Services, Katie Christie said: “Anne’s dedication, positivity and calm presence have made her an integral part of our team for decades.

"She has supported patients with compassion and dignity and her encouragement and guidance have helped shape the careers of many colleagues.

“We will miss Anne dearly, but wish her every happiness in her well-earned retirement.”