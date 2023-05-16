Register
Lisburn family donates £25,000 to Mary Peters Trust in memory of beloved daughter Niamh

In memory of their much-loved daughter Niamh, Lisburn family Stella and Michael Drayne with their children Maeve, Michelle, Aideen and Owen, have made an incredibly generous donation to the Mary Peters Trust of £25,000.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th May 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:20 BST

Everyone you chat to has the most wonderful memories and stories about Niamh Drayne. After bravely fighting an illness for three years, Niamh sadly passed away in November 2021.

Niamh was hugely proud of her sisters Michelle and Aideen who played netball for Northern Ireland, and both were supported by the Mary Peters Trust.

In turn Niamh’s family are exceptionally proud of their sister and daughter who was both caring and inspirational and warm-heartedly showed great empathy for her St Dominics schoolfriends, her family and other friends – indeed everyone she came across.

Stella Drayne with Lady Mary Peters
Stella Drayne with Lady Mary Peters
Paying tribute to Niamh and thanking Stella and Michael, Lady Mary Peters said: "Stella showed me a lovely photo of myself with Niamh, taken in December 2018 at a local sporting event.

"It was such a pleasure to chat to Niamh at that time. Over the years her family have given such a lot to sport both in terms of competing and volunteering.

"Their amazing donation means so much to me and everyone at the Trust, and I know it will give many young sportspeople opportunities they never dreamed of.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Stella and the Drayne Family.”

The Mary Peters Trust selects the best athletes, supports them financially, and provides access to a team of experts, who help and support their pathway to success.

