Lisburn friends take on 1000km cycle challenge for charity

Two Lisburn men, Paul Connaghan and Gareth Bibbs, have hopped on their bikes and are cycling 1000km ‘Ireland Way’ from Ballycastle to Castletownbere in Cork to raise vital funds for three charities.

Paul decided he wanted to honour his parents, who both passed away recently, by raising money for charities that are close to his heart – M.N.D Association NI for his mother, Marie Curie Cancer Care for his father, and Almost Home Animal Rescue, where Paul has been volunteering for over five years.

After posting about the challenge on Facebook, his friend Gareth stepped up and offered to complete the cycle with him.

"I chose the Ireland Way because it is long and hard to complete,” explained Paul.

Lisburn man Paul Connaghan, together with his friend Gareth Bibbs, is cycling 1000km from Ballycastle to Cork to raise money for charity. Pic credit: Gareth Bibbs

"I felt that it reflected the fact my parents had long illnesses. I couldn't choose something easy.

"Each cause has meaning for me. I lost both my parents after long fights against illness, my mum to motor neurone's disease and my dad to cancer.”

The Ireland Way covers twenty trails/sections from Cork in the south to Antrim in the north, including the Beara-Breifne Way and the Ulster Way.

Traditionally the Ireland Way is completed on foot but the friends decided to change things up and cycle the route instead.

Lisburn man Gareth Bibbs joined his friend Paul on the 1000km charity cycle from Ballycastle to Cork. Pic credit: Gareth Bibbs

"The original plan was to walk the whole way but we found arranging the time required for both of us away from work nearly impossible so we decided to cycle the way instead in two stages,” Paul continued.

"We are trying to stay as close to the walking route as we can as some of the terrain covered isn't suitable for cycling.

"The trail on foot is 1000 km/620 miles and is usually started in Castletownbere and finished at Ballycastle but we are starting in Ballycastle and we are doing it backwards.”

The pair have been training hard for the challenge, which started on August 5 and is expected to take two weeks to complete.

"The training began in October last year just over a month after my father passed,” Paul explained.

"We hiked at first mostly in the Mournes, Sperrins and the Belfast Hills. Then after switching to bikes we kept it local.

"Gareth and I are both from the Lisburn area so we used the terrain from the Belfast Hills over to Lough Neagh to prepare.

"We started out from Ballycastle on Tuesday August 5 for two weeks cycling, aiming to finish the first stage in Cloughjordan in Tipperary.”

There is a Gofundme page and a Facebook page for the charity challenge so that people can keep up to date with how the pair are getting on and make a donation to the fundraising drive.

The pages can be found by searching for 1000km for charity.

The gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/p8y5w-1000km-for-charity and the Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ireland.way.mission Both Paul and Gareth are hoping that local people will get behind the challenge and help them to raise as much money as possible for these three important charities.