Lisburn gym goes for gold at Social Media Awards

A Lisburn gym has been recognised at the 2022 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:23 pm

Boundary Crossfit picked up the award for Best Use of Social Media in Fitness (under 10k).

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Oonagh O’Hagan, Managing Director of Meaghers Pharmacy Group added: “The quality of the entries reflected the sheer hard work businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland are putting into their social media platforms. It is clear that local businesses are being very strategic in their plans and many are exceeding their targeted goals.

Dave Adams and Stuart Briggs of Boundary Crossfit picked up the award for Best Use of Social Media in Fitness (under 10k) from Gráinne Maher Millinery

"Meanwhile, the content that is being created is engaging audiences and capturing the hearts and minds of people across the platforms.”

Founders of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor and Caroline O’Neill said: “We are delighted to celebrate everything that is good about social media which has played a huge part over the last two years in all of our personal and professional lives."

