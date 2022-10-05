Boundary Crossfit picked up the award for Best Use of Social Media in Fitness (under 10k).

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Oonagh O’Hagan, Managing Director of Meaghers Pharmacy Group added: “The quality of the entries reflected the sheer hard work businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland are putting into their social media platforms. It is clear that local businesses are being very strategic in their plans and many are exceeding their targeted goals.

Dave Adams and Stuart Briggs of Boundary Crossfit from Gráinne Maher Millinery

"Meanwhile, the content that is being created is engaging audiences and capturing the hearts and minds of people across the platforms.”