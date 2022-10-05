Lisburn's Chris Finlay named ‘Coach of the Year’ at Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards

The annual McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards, which celebrate 20 years in Northern Ireland this year, recognises the inspirational commitment and hard work of football clubs and volunteers who give their time to make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities across Northern Ireland.

Hosted by sports journalist and broadcaster Claire McCollum, the ceremony featured interviews with McDonald’s ambassadors and football legends Sir Geoff Hurst and Pat Jennings, and Kenny Shiels, manager of the Northern Ireland Women’s National Football Team.

‘Wes Gregg Coach of the Year’ Chris Finlay and Kenny Shiels, Manager of the Northern Ireland Women’s National Football Team at National Football Stadium - Windsor Park. Photograph by Declan Roughan, Press Eye

The Wes Gregg Coach of the Year is awarded in recognition of the outstanding contribution of a coach at a grassroots club in Northern Ireland or Fun Football provider.

It celebrates an individual who encourages young people starting, staying or succeeding in football through high-quality coaching.

Award winner Chris said he was “overwhelmed” to have won the award:

"It’s a huge achievement not only for me, but for the kids at the club who give so much back week in, week out,” he said.

“They are the ones that have made this happen for me and who give me such a buzz from my role.

“I love seeing the kids go away with a smile on their faces, having learned something new every week and knowing they are telling their friends how much fun they have had at Ballymacash Rangers.”

Highlighting the importance of local grassroots football, Chris continued: “It’s critically important to get the kids in and get them involved at a young age, and to show them that grassroots football really is for all.

“McDonald’s and the Irish FA play a huge role in making this happen with the Fun Football programme and it would be hard for many local clubs to survive without their support.”

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Pat Jennings said the Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work that takes place at all levels of the grassroots game in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Congratulations to Chris for his very well deserved award, and indeed to all our regional and national award nominees and the winners, who all work tirelessly in the background at their clubs to keep the local grassroots game alive.

“Each year when the Awards come around, I am humbled and inspired by the dedication, passion and enthusiasm of our grassroots volunteers and by the tremendous impact they have on the lives of children and young people right across Northern Ireland.”

In 2021 McDonald’s celebrated the huge milestone of having provided more than 75,000 children across Northern Ireland with 250,000 hours of coaching, games and fun. More recently, McDonald’s launched its new Fun Football programme, which will provide over one million 5–11-year-olds with the opportunity to enjoy free football coaching across the UK.