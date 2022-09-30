Manager of Ballymacash Rangers Lee Forsythe and Chairman Neil Woolsey on club success and the importance of community

This season, they’re more than proving their place in the league, most recently with a well-fought performance at the Bluebell which saw Ballymacash go toe-to-toe with fellow top of the league table opponents Bangor.

It is perhaps this grit and determination that has helped attract such high-profile signings over recent years, with Ballymacash Rangers most recently this season bringing in the likes of such high calibre players including Bam Neeson and in previous seasons Rory Patterson, Darren Murray.

Manager Lee Forsythe explains: ‘’I think initially the previous manager Michael Gault had used his contacts from his extensive playing career to sign former team mates and friends which was brilliant in helping to raise the profile of the club and to get people talking about us.

Ballymacash Rangers have secured massive success in recent years, but remain humble and hard-working. The inclusive football club is also a hub for the Lisburn community. Photo credit: Paul Harvey

‘‘Since I joined the club, I feel it has been an easy sell to prospective players once they came and saw the facilities at the Bluebell and get to see the work that goes on behind the scenes.

‘‘It is a unique football club supported by the community through the Ballymacash Sports Academy, which makes it exciting due to the overall potential we have to offer.

‘‘The only limitation we had previously was the level we were playing at that players of a certain standard didn’t want to come to play in the Mid-Ulster League, but thankfully now as an Irish League Club we are a much more attractive package.’’

Manager Lee Forsythe on Ballymacash Rangers success: ''We work hard. There is no secret formula or laser pen tactics.'' Photo credit: Paul Harvey

With Lee clearly settling well into life in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League, we ask how has he ensured he keeps the winning mentality and momentum from last season going?

‘‘I think a lot of the praise has to go to the players for this because it would’ve been very easy for them to rest on their laurels, but they have kept standards high and stayed humble and hard working. We haven’t changed our approach or set up from the winning formula of last season - and winning breeds winning,’’ Lee explains.

Speaking of career highs, Lee adds: ‘‘Due to Covid I have only been manager of the club for one season and for us to win the Mid-Ulster League and then get promoted to the Irish League is a highlight in its entirety.

‘‘For a one-off career moment it would have to be the victory in the promotion playoff against St James Swifts. The full-time whistle in the second leg to seal a 5-2 aggregate score line is a moment that will live with me forever and the celebrations that followed. It was a fantastic moment for everyone, players, staff, supporters and committee alike.’’

Ballymacash Rangers is a club for the whole community, with the inclusive club passionate about being a welcoming club for the whole community to enjoy both watching and playing football. Photo credit: Paul Harvey

And the inclusive, community-focused club has a women’s’ and girls’ football team in addition to a diverse range of age-groups with the under 21’s and youth teams.

Neil Woolsey, Ballymacash Rangers Chairman, explains: ‘‘The Bluebell is a genuine community hub where people of all ages and backgrounds come along to play or watch football.

‘‘In recent years the addition of Ballymacash Rangers Youth and the Ladies has added another fantastic layer to the club, and one we hope will continue to grow and be an important part of the club.

‘‘There has historically been a lack of investment in facilities in the North Lisburn and Ballymacash area, despite the huge amount of housing developments and we recognised this as an opportunity for ourselves and the Ballymacash Sports Academy to provide somewhere that the community can come to play or socialise.

“We have important partnerships with Live Life Wellbeing Centre, Ballymacash Arts and Crafts Group, Lagan SSG, Laurelhill Community College and Friends of Parkview School and others who we work with and are another important piece of the club’s fabric.

‘‘Lee will have his ideas of what his ambitions for the team are for the next five years, but for the club’s management committee we want to see the club establish ourselves as a respected NIFL club and continue to see growth on and off the park, but that is up to us to work hard to make sure that happens.

‘‘We will also see the new £800,000 changing facilities and community sports hub open that will provide fit for purpose facilities for all the users and visitors to The Bluebell.’’

Lee Forsythe adds: ‘‘I have no doubt that in five years’ time this football club will be a stabilised NIFL club, and it wouldn’t shock me if this was as a Championship One Club as there are too many hard working people and a lot of ambition within the Sports Academy for the club to stand still.

‘‘What Ballymacash Rangers do well as a team is we work hard. There is no secret formula or laser pen tactics.

“As the old saying goes, football is a simple game complicated by idiots.

"We ask the players to win their individual battles and to give everything they’ve got. We will face better players and better teams than us - but no opposition should run more than we do.”

With Bam Neeson well-known for his acrobatic shot-stopping saves and long-range precise kick-outs during his time at Cliftonville, we ask, have his kick-outs been something Lee has been able to utilise with his front men?

‘‘Bam’s attributes were one of the main reasons that he was our number one target for goalkeeper this season and so far, his experience and ability have been invaluable for us.

‘‘Bam’s kicking is certainly an added strength we have in the team now, but it is one of many strengths.

"The one thing I would say is we aren’t a team brain washed about possession we are just obsessed about trying to win football matches.”

So what can a fan of Ballymacash Rangers expect during a match-day experience?

Chairman Neil laughs: ‘‘Three things you’ll get on a matchday at The Bluebell - great football, great pints, and great craic!

‘‘We try to keep everything affordable for everyone at the club, especially these times now when times are hard for many people.

‘‘That’s why we decided to set our Admission to £5 Adults and £3 Concession in a league were other clubs charge £8 at the gate.

‘‘Lisburn is long overdue a Lisburn team in the Irish League, and we want to make it attractive for local people to take a dander to The Bluebell on a Saturday and see a great league that will only get better with the ambitions of ourselves and NIFL.’’