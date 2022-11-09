Lisburn hairdresser Julie Cherry is a cut above the rest as she is crowned Irish Hairdresser of the Year
Julie Cherry from the Shane Bennett Salon in Lisburn has been crowned Irish Hairdresser of the Year at the inaugural Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards, which were held recently in Dublin.
Organised by the same team behind the Professional Beauty UK Awards and the British Hairdressing Awards, the categories were split across beauty, hair and spa, with the entries judged independently by industry experts.
Julie, who was delighted with her win, said: “Entering awards is a great way to stay current within hairdressing and fashion.
"It’s always the best feeling to win awards but to have won Irish Hairdresser of the Year is just amazing.”
Host for the evening was comedian Andrew Ryan, who was joined by Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of PB & HJ’s Awards and Mark Maloney, Managing Director of Professional Beauty Group.
Jayne Lewis-Orr said: “These awards champion and recognise the very best Irish talent, celebrating the passion, artistry and expertise of individuals from across Ireland and Northern Ireland.”