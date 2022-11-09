Lisburn hairdresser Julie Cherry is a cut above the rest as she is crowned Irish Hairdresser of the Year

Organised by the same team behind the Professional Beauty UK Awards and the British Hairdressing Awards, the categories were split across beauty, hair and spa, with the entries judged independently by industry experts.

Julie, who was delighted with her win, said: “Entering awards is a great way to stay current within hairdressing and fashion.

"It’s always the best feeling to win awards but to have won Irish Hairdresser of the Year is just amazing.”

Julie Cherry (centre) was crowned Irish Hairdresser of the Year

Host for the evening was comedian Andrew Ryan, who was joined by Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of PB & HJ’s Awards and Mark Maloney, Managing Director of Professional Beauty Group.

Advertisement