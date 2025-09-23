One of Lisburn’s most loved buildings, Hilden School, has been officially reopened by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council following a £2 million restoration project.

The scheme, in partnership with the Resurgam Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is being seen as “a powerful example of how we can preserve the past while creating opportunity for the future”.

Originally opened in 1912 to serve the children of Hilden Mill workers, the school closed in 2008. The B1-listed site has now been sensitively restored to provide high-quality childcare services through Little Weavers Daycare.

The Tea Room at Hilden Mill also forms part of the refurbishment. Collectively both businesses will employ 20 staff.

Celebrating the reopening of Hilden School are Margaret Hanthorne, a former teacher at the school and Ann Ferguson, both wrote the book ‘Hilden. The story of a school and its community.’ Also pictured in Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee, Adrian Bird, Director of the Resurgam Trust and Dr Sally Montgomery, Northern Ireland Committee Member for The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

A permanent heritage exhibition celebrating the history of the Hilden area is also included within the building.

The £2m project was delivered by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with the Resurgam Trust. Funding included contributions of £878,446 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Resurgam Trust secured an additional £180,000 from the Community Ownership Fund, and £30,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation towards the fit-out of both new Social Enterprises. In addition, the Resurgam Trust has made a financial contribution of £60,000 towards start-up and running costs.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee, unveiled a commemorative plaque and noted Hilden School historians Margaret Hanthorne and Ann Ferguson, both former pupils and co-authors of Hilden: The Story of a School and its Community.

Councillor Tim Mitchell said: “The reopening of Hilden School represents a proud moment for the local community and for the council.

"This building is steeped in history and local memory, and its restoration is a powerful example of how we can preserve the past while creating opportunity for the future. Whether through childcare, heritage, or community enterprise, this space will once again serve the people of Hilden — as it was always intended.

"The council is delighted to be working in partnership with the Resurgam Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore this important community asset, breathing new life into a cherished landmark for generations to come.”

Dr Sally Montgomery, Northern Ireland committee member for The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we’ve supported Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and their partners The Resurgam Trust to preserve and repurpose one of the few surviving mill schools in Northern Ireland.

"In creating a new and welcoming heritage destination, the project is also sharing the industrial and social heritage stories of the former thread mill and Hilden School. It’s wonderful that this community space is now providing much needed childcare places in a beautiful setting and providing employment opportunities across the two social enterprises.

"The Tea Room will also be a gathering place for the local community and users of the nearby Lagan Tow Path.”

Adrian Bird, director of the Resurgam Trust said: “The refurbishment and reconfiguration of the Hilden School is a fantastic achievement for the local community.

"Since the closure of the school in 2008 the Hilden Community Association and Resurgam have worked tirelessly to ensure that this valuable historic asset was brought back into community use.”