Lisburn lads celebrate the fourth anniversary of charity Pure Mental with a special gala event

Pure Mental NI is celebrating four years of pupil-led in-school programmes, character-based resources focussed on giving some of Northern Ireland’s youngest pupils an education on well-being, mental health and emotions, cross community youth work, and policy, research and advocacy with a black-tie gala event this summer.

Four years after the charity was founded by Lisburn friends Jay Buntin and Matthew Taylor, two 17-year-olds at the time, the charity has reached thousands of young people in and outside of schools and continues to grow their influence and impact – ensuring that young people’s voices are at the centre of the discussion around mental health and their well-being is a top priority.

The gala to mark this occasion, which is to be held from 6.30pm on Saturday August 5 at the Clayton Hotel, Belfast will bring together local businesses, charities, political representatives, and public bodies to celebrate positive youth mental health, collaboration within the sector, and to say thank you to all of those who have worked with Pure Mental NI, or through their own work, have positively impacted well-being and mental health.

Guests will be greeted at the door by a therapy donkey from Kinedale Donkeys followed by a drinks reception supported by Northern Technology Group before tucking into a four course dinner with the night finishing with some local entertainment.

Lisburn schoolfriends Jay Buntin and Matthew Taylor, are celebrating the fourth anniversary of their charity Pure Mental with a special gala event. CREDIT: PURE MENTAL

Pure Mental NI is delighted to have the support of a number of sponsors for the event. A table of teachers who have gone above and beyond to promote well-being in their schools have had their places sponsored by OCN Northern Ireland, and those who have given their time to work on the ground with Pure Mental NI have been supported by Tarasis Enterprises.

As well as being a Silver Sponsor for the event, Plasma Aesthetics have contributed to the exciting raffle draw along with the Clayton Hotel.

Some tech is up for grabs thanks to Northern Technology Group, a Dublin Zoo day pass or comedy tickets from SSE Airtricity may be yours, and one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved brands, Tayto, will be supporting the raffle too.

The team at Pure Mental are looking forward to the anniversary celebrations. PIC CREDIT: Pure Mental

Tickets for this event can be secured on the charity’s social media pages or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pure-mental-nis-birthday-gala-tickets-506560725767