Lisburn Lidl employee receives ‘Inspirational’ award at Lidl National Employee Achievement event

A Lisburn woman has been recognised at a national awards ceremony held in Dublin, for achievements in retail business as part of her role as Deputy Store Manager at the Lidl Northern Ireland store in Bentrim Court, Lisburn.

Samantha Hill, 26, who hails from Lisburn city, won the ‘Inspirational Leader’ Award, one of 27 awards given out at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland’s annual Employee Achievement Awards in April.

The Inspirational Leader Award recognises a colleague who consistently and actively promotes Lidl’s company values of recognition, respect, responsibility and trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the night of the event, the Lidl team paid tribute to Samantha, who has worked at Lidl Northern Ireland in Lisburn for over seven years, highlighting her positive mindset, enthusiastic nature, steadfast motivation, ability to keep team morale high in challenging or stressful situations, and an unwavering dedication to upskill staff and support their training requirements for personal and professional development.

Samantha Hill Deputy Store Manager in Lidl Lisburn Bentrim Road wins ‘Inspirational Leader’ award at the company’s annual Lidl National Employee Achievement Awards

Samantha Hill, Deputy Store Manager for Lidl Northern Ireland in Lisburn, commented: “It’s a huge privilege to receive the Inspirational Leader Award at the Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland Employee Achievement Awards, and I feel very honoured to be recognised amongst my peers on a national level.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as part of the Lidl Northern Ireland team in Lisburn for the last seven years, and have relished the opportunity to progress my career to Deputy Store Manager with the region’s leading supermarket retailer.

"It’s a fantastic environment to work in – where you are given the chance to flourish and where the management team recognises potential and hard work. We are very proud to be a customer-centric supermarket and love meeting with all our customers – both regular and new – in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I similarly had a fantastic evening at the Employee Achievement Awards getting to meet everyone across our store network and look forward to many more years to come working with Lidl Northern Ireland.”