Lisburn man achieves special recognition at NOW Group graduation

Robert Watson, from Lisburn, is celebrating after achieving special recognition during the NOW Group’s Graduation ceremony, which was held at Belfast City Hall.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Focussed on supporting those with learning difficulties, autism or a communication barrier into sustainable employment, this was the largest graduation ceremony in the NOW Group’s history with a total of 214 graduates from across Northern Ireland – including four from the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area – receiving certificates for completing training in a range of different sectors, namely employability, business administration, catering and hospitality and cyber security.

Amongst the local graduates was Robert Watson, who achieved the Participant of the Year Workable accolade.

Currently employed by W5, Robert completed an interview in 2019 but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to start his new role until May 2022.

Robert Watson, from Lisburn, who achieved the Participant of the Year Workable award, during NOW Group’s graduation ceremony.Robert Watson, from Lisburn, who achieved the Participant of the Year Workable award, during NOW Group’s graduation ceremony.
According to the NOW Group, Robert has shown “great enthusiasm” for his new position and works closely with his line manager and the Workable NI Officer to ensure that he continues to develop his skills. Through support and job coaching over the last 10 months, Robert is now excelling in his performance with W5.

Chief Executive of NOW Group, Maeve Monaghan said: “We are immensely proud of all of our graduates, but a special mention must go to our award winner, Robert, who has shown incredible determination, dedication and a willingness to learn – which is what the NOW Group champions.

“Well done to all of our graduates and special award winners and we look forward to supporting more individuals with disabilities in their journey towards fulfilling careers.”

LisburnNorthern IrelandCastlereagh City Council