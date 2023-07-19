Lisburn man David Luckman tells the story of his third book for children, titled ‘Polycarp - Faithful Unto Death'

Lisburn author, minister and family man David Luckman has published his third childrens’ book, titled ‘Polycarp - Faithful Unto Death.’

‘Polycarp - Faithful unto Death’ by local children’s author, David Luckman, is the latest release in the Trailblazers series of Christian Focus Publications.

Trailblazers are biographical books for children who are aged 10-14 years old.

David Luckman has written his third book, 'Polycarp - Faithful Unto Death.' Photograph courtesy of David Luckman

Hard-working David, who also works part-time as the minister at Hilden Community Church which is part of the parish of Lambeg Church of Ireland, has two daughters, Rachel, aged 19 and Hannah, aged 13.

David’s latest story features a man called Polycarp who lived in the second century. Polycarp was a student of the apostle John. When he was older, Polycarp became the Bishop of Smyrna (a city in Turkey) and ministered in that city all his life, teaching the word of God to the church, and modelling a godly lifestyle.

As an old man, Polycarp was hunted down by the Romans and murdered because he would not profess “Caesar is Lord” in front of a stadium full of people calling for his death. Polycarp died a martyr’s death and in-so-doing, encouraged faithful Christians to stand firm and contend for the gospel in a world full of opposition to them.

“Polycarp is known as an “early church father” and he was such a significant figure in history,” David explains.

“I think it’s important for children to know something about him.

"As a Christian, Polycarp faced persecution from the Roman Empire because he refused to worship Caesar. Polycarp embodied Christ’s command to his church in Smyrna, by being “faithful unto death” (Revelation 2v8-11).

"I also think it’s important for young Christians to read and learn something about the hardships and successes of other Christians’ lives and ministries, because it can be a great encouragement and help to them when they face similar experiences growing up as Christians.

"In western societies, it is unlikely that readers will be hunted down for their Christian faith and killed for it, but they will face opposition and

persecution for loving and following Jesus in the world today.”

Impressively, David released both his first and second books in just one year last year; ‘Jack Turner – Truth in the Arctic’, which is currently on the publisher’s CF4K Top Sellers list; and ‘Thomas Cranmer – The King’s Ambassador.’

But what is hard working David up to now?

"I have also written a Trailblazer to commemorate the 700th anniversary of John Wycliffe’s birth next year,” he reveals.

“It’s called ‘John Wycliffe – According to the Word’ and is set to be released in January 2024.

But for now, ‘Polycarp – Faithful unto Death’ can be purchased directly from Christian Focus Publications.

Alternatively, any Christian bookshop will also stock it.

David adds: “If you are an Amazon fan, copies can be purchased there too. It’s a great little book to give away, perhaps as a gift to Sunday schools, youth fellowships or Confirmation classes.”