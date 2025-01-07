Lisburn man humbled to receive a BEM in the New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn man Gordon Lindsay said it was “humbling” to have been recognised in the New Year Honour list.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to education.

After graduating from Stranmillis College in 1966, Gordon worked as a teacher at Fane Street Secondary School. He then moved to Newtownbreda High School and remained there until 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time, he completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree through the Open University and became the Head of the Art and Design Department. He was later promoted to the role of Senior Teacher due to his experience and enhanced qualifications.

Lisburn man Gordon Lindsay received a BEM for services to education in the New Year Honours List. Pic credit: Contributed by Gordon Lindsay

In 1984, he was appointed to the position of Vice Principal of Fort Hill Girls’ High School in Lisburn. During his twenty years at Fort Hill College, Mr Lindsay oversaw the move to both Co-Ed. Education and the transformation of the school to an Integrated College in 2000.

As well as his employment as a teacher, Mr Lindsay did a lot of voluntary work. His leadership skills were especially utilised when he became a member of the Board of Governors for Pond Park Nursery School in 1981 and Brownlee Primary School in 1983. After his first year as a Governor of Pond Park Nursery School, he was appointed as Chairperson. He was also appointed to the role of Vice-Chairperson of Brownlee Primary School’s Board of Governors and later became Chairperson in 2014.

Mr Lindsay was the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of Brownlee Primary School until its reconstitution in December 2024 and assisted and supported the principal with the growth and development of the school over the past quarter of a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lindsay served as a member of the Board of Governors of Brownlee Primary School for 41 years.

Mr Lindsay was certainly surprised when he found out he had been honoured by the King.

"I was totally shocked,” he said. "It came as a bolt out of the blue.

"It is really quite humbling to think people had decided to do all the work in putting in the submission.

"I am delighted to receive it.

"I served on the Brownlee Board of Governors for 41 years and this is not just for me but for all members who served on the Board of Governors, it is an important job.”