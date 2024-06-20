Lisburn man ‘humbled’ to received MBE in King’s Birthday Honours for his services to education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former principal of Hart Memorial Primary in Portadown and Gilnahirk Primary in Belfast, has said he is ‘humbled’ to have been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Stephen Harrison, originally from Finaghy but who has lived in Lisburn for over forty years, was surprised but delighted to receive the official letter from the Cabinet Office last month.

After studying at the University of Ulster in Coleraine, Stephen went on to teach at Crumlin Primary School for seven years before taking up the post of Vice Principal at Edenderry Primary in Portadown.

He then became principal at Hart Memorial in Portadown and spent the majority of his career at Gilnahirk Primary.

Lisburn man Stephen Harrison was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic credit: Contributed by Stephen Harrison

"I thoroughly loved my job, not just working with staff but working with children. It was a fabulous experience,” Stephen said,

Such was his passion for education that, even after his retirement, he continued to help schools throughout the country.

"I retired seven years ago and the Education Authority asked me to come out of retirement and help other schools in their leadership and their professional learning journey.

“I get to be in schools in all of the six counties, I’ve been in schools in Londonderry, the Antrim Coast, South Down, and Ballyclare. It is very, very satisfying.”

Stephen would like to thank whoever nominated him for the honour, although their identity has been kept a closely guarded secret by the Cabinet Office.

"I am very humbled and I am very, very grateful,” Stephen continued.

“Going to the palace will be very exciting for myself and my wife.