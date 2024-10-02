Lisburn man launches community appeal to give elderly people some dignity this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon has been working hard to increase the community spirit in the city and is appealing to people to help with his latest project – collecting toiletries for elderly people for Christmas.

When isolating during covid, Stuart set up a Youtube channel to share some thoughts and to help tackle loneliness.

Despite lockdown now being over, Stuart feels that there is less community spirit in the city and he is aiming to change that with his Facebook page ‘Stuart Has A Natter’.

"Since the pandemic I found that people in the community had stopped basically being a community,” Stuart said. “A lot of people have stayed to a certain degree in isolation and also people don't talk anymore, not even a good morning.

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon has launched a Christmas appeal to collect toiletries for elderly people in the community, Pic Contributed by Stuart Cahoon

"During the pandemic I had to isolate because of my disabilities and health and it was very hard.

"So I used to try do something about it to help and Stuart Has A Natter was born.

"Originally on YouTube I started doing pre-recorded videos about different topics. I then created a group to run alongside the YouTube channel and it started with two people. I decided to take it one step further and started to broadcast live every Tuesday night and the numbers started to increase.”

Recently Stuart rallied the local community to collect stationery for local children who were going back to school.

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon has launched a Christmas appeal following the recent success of his appeal to collect stationery for local schools. Pic Contributed by Stuart Cahoon

"A few months ago I did an appeal for the children of Lisburn going back to school as I know that some children didn't have basic stationery they needed,” he said.

"We left a box of stationary supplies to 15 primary schools and also a school in Windsor in Berkshire England as a kind person donated from there and I thought I would send a local primary school in their area to say thanks.”

There was such a great response that he decided to launch another appeal in the run up to Christmas, this time to benefit the older members of the community.

“My new appeal begins on October 24 and it's the ‘Stuart Has A Natter Dignity at Christmas Appeal’,” Stuart explained.

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon has launched a Christmas appeal following the recent success of his appeal to collect stationery for local schools. Pic Contributed by Stuart Cahoon

"People who are resident in care homes have to provide their own toiletries but some people unfortunately don't have any family to help them and I’ve actually witnessed some lovely staff members bringing items in for them.

"Both of my parents are in care homes, which had a huge impact on my family.

"I just want to help these people keep a bit of dignity this Christmas and to help to make them be comfortable.

"We need all types of toiletries. If you don't have time to get the actual items I can take a cash donation by card, PayPal and you can contact me to get details to do this.

"There is a raffle which has just begun too and tickets can be purchased by contacting me on Facebook or email.”

There will be 24 collection points set up across Lisburn and details can be found on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1050265346049176

Stuart can also be contacted by email at [email protected].

"All help is greatly appreciated,” Stuart added.

“Let's all come together to help these people keep a bit of dignity for Christmas.”