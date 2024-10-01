Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Paediatric Ward at The Ulster Hospital was recently gifted boxes of Beano activity and comic book sets by the team from Belfast based magazine and newspaper distributor EM News.

As well as the comic book packs the company also donated boxes of stress-ball fidget toys for the children and young people who are staying and receiving treatment on the wards.

Commercial Operations manager of EM News Belfast John Cairns said: “Supporting our local communities is close to the heart of everyone at EM News Belfast. We are privileged to be able to work with KAP Toys to gift activity books to children who are not very well and require hospital care.”

Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Gillian Sinclair added: “We were really grateful to receive this very thoughtful donation of comic packs and character stress-ball fidget toys for the children and young people in the hospital.

"They will be great resources for passing time, distraction and rewards for the children and young people.”