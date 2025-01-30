Lisburn Mindset Coach transforms 'Blue Monday' into 'Super Sunday' with 'Find Your Tribe' event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former international powerlifter, now highly sought after Human Behaviour and Performance Consultant, was joined by 350 people on Sunday January 19 in a collective bid to quash the Blue Monday concept.

Local man Ciaran May shared the stage with Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts at the Europa Hotel, where they were joined by guests, all eager to kick start 2025 with a sense of optimism rather than the frequently felt feeling of despair.

Ciaran explained: “Blue Monday was a term created by a UK travel company in 2005 in a bid to encourage people to book a holiday!

"Since then it has evolved and companies from across every sector have tried to use it to their advantage.

"Whether it’s a local gym encouraging sign ups or a hotel advertising a self care package, individuals are almost encouraged to feel some level of hopelessness and depression.

“I am incredibly passionate about human connection and firmly believe that we, as humans, thrive in a community.

You often hear it takes a village to raise a child and it’s that very mantra that shaped our Find Your Tribe event.

"We encouraged our guests to challenge what has become known as the most depressing time of the year and, instead, use it to create meaningful connections and relationships.

“In a world steered by technology and fuelled by social media, I wanted our guests to come away feeling a sense of belonging and genuine connection and event feedback points towards doing just that.”

Alongside coordinating seminars akin to the scale of Find Your Tribe, Ciaran is the founder of Natural Resilience, the umbrella movement from which several communities have evolved.

Natural Resilience, which is based in Market Square in Lisburn, was conceived in an attempt to establish and grow communities that promote self-discovery and connection with others.

“As more and more individuals and companies begin to acknowledge the effectiveness of a holistic approach to success and fulfilment, the demand to join our network and participate in our events have grown rapidly,” Ciaran continued.

“Our Rising Tide Network swaps the suit for the dry robe as 25 participants enjoy a guided sea swim and post dip sauna, as well as a hot breakfast attended by two guest speakers."