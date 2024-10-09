Lisburn models hit the runway to show off the latest fashion at Victoria Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local models Meagan Green and Natasha Goulden from Lisburn had a starring role in ‘In Flight’, Victoria Square’s exclusive Autumn/Winter fashion show.

Guests were invited to fasten their seatbelts and expect turbulence, as this season’s hottest trends, inspired by Victoria Square’s favourite travel destinations, sashayed down the runway in a custom set designed to bring guests on a journey through this autumn’s top looks.

Before the runway lit up for an evening of sky-high fashion, guests indulge their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts showcased the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys. Attendees also enjoyed a taste of the Almafi Coast, with a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T to ease into the evening.

Last season, mini models Josh (eight) and Ellie Campbell (five) made their catwalk debut; the adorable siblings from Newtownards returned for the autumn shows alongside Chloe (eight) and Charlotte Kerr (11) as glamourous pensioner-turned model Anne Flanagan made her catwalk debut at 70.

Model Natasha Goulden from Lisburn on the bespoke runway at Victoria Square’s exclusive ‘In Flight’, autumn/winter fashion show. Pictures by Collette O’Neill.

Commenting after of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Following the ‘runway’ success of our In Flight fashion show concept in spring, we were proud to bring In Flight back for autumn, showcasing a curated collection of travel-inspired autumn/winter looks available in Victoria Square.

“Travel continues to inspire collections on catwalks around the globe, and this immersive evening of travel-inspired fashion and entertainment showed how to achieve the hottest trends right here in Belfast.

"It was wonderful to welcome new faces including Anne into the fold, showing that great style has no age limit.”