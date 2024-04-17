Lisburn models take flight in Victoria Square’s exclusive catwalk show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a call to ‘fashion’ your seatbelt as the audience took off on an immersive evening of style, inspired by Victoria Square’s favourite travel destinations and showcased on a unique and captivating runway that was styled as the interior of an aeroplane.

From the best of high street fashion to designer buys, the show featured some of this season’s hottest new trends with looks inspired by destinations from Monaco and Milan to Ibiza and St Tropez.

A mix of high street looks from brands including All Saints, Mango, H&M, Phase Eight, Fat Face, Superdry, Ted Baker, Urban Outfitters and Hollister and luxury / designer pieces from Frasers, Flannels, Rio Brazil, Remus Uomo, Lunn’s, Guess, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, meant there was something to suit every taste and budget.

Lisburn model Anna Leitch on the bespoke runway at Victoria Square’s exclusive ‘In Flight’, spring/summer fashion show. Pic credit: Collette O’Neill.

Before the runway lit up, ticket holders eased into the evening by enjoying the taste of the Almafi Coast, with a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T while indulging their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts showcased the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys.