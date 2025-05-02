Lisburn mum gets her running shoes on for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn mum Samara Glasgow is gearing up to take to the streets for this year’s Lisburn City Fun Run, and all for a very good cause.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samara is joining in the popular annual event this year to raise money for Diabetes UK, a charity close to her heart after her two-year-old daughter Isla was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in March.

"The fun run in Lisburn is a great event for family’s and friends of all ages, it is a 3k run around Lisburn and the participants receive a t-shirt or a tree to plant at the finishing line,” explained Samara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought this was the perfect summer activity that suits Isla’s age to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Lisburn mum Samara Glasgow will be taking part in the Lisburn Fun Run to raise money for Diabetes UK after her two year old daughter Isla was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes earlier this year. Pic credit: Samara Glasgow

"We picked Diabetes UK because Isla was diagnosed on March 20 with type 1 diabetes and it was such a shock to everyone’s system.

"The doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Children’s Hospital were amazing and because of their quick reactions Isla just about avoided having to go to ICU.

"Isla then stayed for Seven days at the Ulster Hospital, where again the care she received was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now under the care of the Ulster Hospital’s children’s diabetic team and every single one of the nurses have been amazing especially Isla’s consultant Dr McGovern and the diabetic nurses Lorraine and Lyn have been so supportive and really helped us find our feet.”

Two year old Isla was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in March. Her mum Samara is taking part in the Lisburn Fun Run to raise money for Diabetes UK. Pic credit: Samara Glasgow

Samara decided to take part in the fun run to raise money for Diabetes UK, a charity which works to find a cure for diabetes.

"We chose Diabetes UK to raise money and also raise awareness as like ourselves most people don’t know very much about type 1 other than they need insulin but it is such more than that,” Samara continued. "For example you have to carry out multiple finger pricks every day and night, changing and wearing a sensor every 11 days, counting the carbs for every meal and drink, having to wake up in the middle of the night to eat and drink to bring sugars up, and of course all of the insulin injections which can be up to 5five a day and sometimes evening needing one during the night.

“Luckily Isla is now on the waiting list for an insulin pump which links in with her blood sugar sensor and it actually administers the insulin which means she won’t need the multiple injections a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be life changing for Isla as even the sight of her insulin pen causes her great stress.

Two year old Isla was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in March. Her mum Samara is taking part in the Lisburn Fun Run to raise money for Diabetes UK. Pic credit: Samara Glasgow

"Insulin pumps and sensors are results of years of research which is why it is so important to us to raise money towards it.”

Samara has said a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the fundraising drive so far. If you would like to make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/islas-fun-run-for-diabetes-uk

"We want to thank everyone that has donated to Isla’s fundraiser we appreciate all the love and support,” Samara added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so proud of Isla, how brave she has been and continues to be though this journey. She is doing so well for only being two.

"We hope that this not only raises money but also awareness of Diabetes and how it can happen to anyone at any age.”