While some were receiving chocolates and flowers on Valentine’s Day, Lisburn musician Richard Yarr was being decorated at Windsor Castle for his Services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Richard has worked with multiple music charities over the last 3 decades and developed initiatives to get young people involved in music. He is also Patron of the NI Young Musician of the Year and the Lagan Festival of Speech, Drama, Music and Art.

Richard (49) has received many other prestigious awards, including the Freedom of the City of London in 2019, but receiving the MBE was extra special.

He said: "The experience was full of moments where I really had to pinch myself. It’s a wonderful award and it’s given me the opportunity to say thank you to my mammoth support network. That includes my family, fellow musicians and volunteers, across multiple organisations and charities.“The investiture day at Windsor was a total pleasure. From the moment we arrived we were made to feel welcome and appreciated, and the surroundings were off the scale.

Lisburn musician Richard Yarr received his MBE from King Charles on Valentine's Day

"Across the morning it was humbling to share in conversations of selflessness, enterprise and remarkable achievements. I was particularly pleased that my mum was at the heart of these. My finest champion.

“Of course meeting The King was poignant, particularly since his own mum made the award in her final Birthday Honours at the Platinum Jubilee.

"He’s well informed about the music scene in Northern Ireland and we shared a couple of lighter moments too. His parting words were of encouragement, to build on my achievements and to keep making a difference. Something I fully intend to do.”

Lisburn musician RIchard Yarr with his mum Patricia in London to receive his MBE

Richard is also having a private concert in Belfast to recognise those who’ve been part of this journey. It will be hosted by the Very Rev Eugene O’Hagan MBE, and will feature other friends from the music world, including pianist Ruth McGinley, singer Sinead O’Kelly and harpist Tanya Houghton, with cake and donations taken for the charities he is most closely linked to. The event will be dedicated to his friend and BBC colleague Kim Lenaghan, who shared in the joy of his honour when it was announced, but sadly passed away suddenly in September last year.

