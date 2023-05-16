Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Lisburn optometrist smashes World Record at London Marathon

A Lisburn Optometrist kept his eye on the prize as he ran through the streets of London, taking part in the famous marathon last month.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th May 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:29 BST

Daniel Gallagher ran alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co Tyrone, and not only achieved a sub three-hour marathon time, but the duo did so handcuffed to each other.

Daniel, who has been with the Lisburn Specsavers store for two years, said: “There was a great buzz, but it wasn’t easy. We trained separately for the last three months and knew we each were in a good position to beat the record, but we only had our first go with handcuffs the day before.

“On the day, they did start to wear on the wrists but we pushed through. It was a risky move but I’m glad it paid off.”

Most Popular
Lisburn Optometrist Daniel Gallagher ran the London Marathon alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co TyroneLisburn Optometrist Daniel Gallagher ran the London Marathon alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co Tyrone
Lisburn Optometrist Daniel Gallagher ran the London Marathon alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co Tyrone

Daniel also beat his fundraising target, raising over £1,000 for a cause he cares deeply about.

He added: “Beating a Guinness World Record was great, but whether we achieved it or not, I would have been proud to have run in memory of my granny.

“When she passed away in October, she was 95 and had suffered with dementia for the last five years of her life. It meant a lot to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity with a mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025 and to see a world where people are free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.”

Read More
Lisburn family donates £25,000 to Mary Peters Trust in memory of beloved daughte...

London was Daniel’s eighth marathon, with number nine swiftly following as he had the finish line in sight in Belfast only a week later.

He said: “I’ve my tenth booked for later this year. I’ll be doing Chicago in October, as part of my goal to tick off all of the Big 6 Marathons.”

Leanne Lindsay, Optician Director at the Lisburn store, said: “We are all so in awe and proud of Daniel for smashing such a difficult target while raising such an impressive amount of money. Not only that, but to take on another marathon a week later! He has inspired us to take on a challenge as a team in the near future.”

To sponsor Daniel, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-gallagher15

Related topics:LisburnLondon