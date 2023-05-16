A Lisburn Optometrist kept his eye on the prize as he ran through the streets of London, taking part in the famous marathon last month.

Daniel Gallagher ran alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co Tyrone, and not only achieved a sub three-hour marathon time, but the duo did so handcuffed to each other.

Daniel, who has been with the Lisburn Specsavers store for two years, said: “There was a great buzz, but it wasn’t easy. We trained separately for the last three months and knew we each were in a good position to beat the record, but we only had our first go with handcuffs the day before.

“On the day, they did start to wear on the wrists but we pushed through. It was a risky move but I’m glad it paid off.”

Lisburn Optometrist Daniel Gallagher ran the London Marathon alongside Jack Meegan, both from Co Tyrone

Daniel also beat his fundraising target, raising over £1,000 for a cause he cares deeply about.

He added: “Beating a Guinness World Record was great, but whether we achieved it or not, I would have been proud to have run in memory of my granny.

“When she passed away in October, she was 95 and had suffered with dementia for the last five years of her life. It meant a lot to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity with a mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025 and to see a world where people are free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.”

London was Daniel’s eighth marathon, with number nine swiftly following as he had the finish line in sight in Belfast only a week later.

He said: “I’ve my tenth booked for later this year. I’ll be doing Chicago in October, as part of my goal to tick off all of the Big 6 Marathons.”

Leanne Lindsay, Optician Director at the Lisburn store, said: “We are all so in awe and proud of Daniel for smashing such a difficult target while raising such an impressive amount of money. Not only that, but to take on another marathon a week later! He has inspired us to take on a challenge as a team in the near future.”